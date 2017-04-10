Lost Music Saloon: April 10, 2017: 5-7:00 p.m.: All New Music

Time for some more good new music here in the Saloon! Recently released and upcoming releases from artists familiar and otherwise, but all Saloon-approved for excellence! Enjoy.

RIP Chuck & Merle:

Chuck Berry Big Boys Chuck 3:06 2017

Willie Nelson He Won’t Ever Be Gone God’s Problem Child 3:18 2017

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Hope the High Road The Nashville Sound 3:03 2017

Buddy Jewell Diesel Destiny Reloaded 3:30 2017

The Whiskey Gentry Rock N Roll Band Dead Ringer 2:14 2017

Dale Watson and Ray Benson The Ballad Of Dale And Ray Dale & Ray 3:45 2017

Robyn Hitchcock 1970 In Aspic Robyn Hitchcock 3:15 2017

Brad Miller First Time Outta the Chute One Vision Club 3:21 2017

Mark Lanegan Beehive Gargoyle 3:49 2017

The Whiskey Charmers The Valley The Valley 4:05 2017

Rev. Sekou Burnin’ and Lootin’ In Times Like These 5:24 2017

The Ragged Few As We Go They Say EP 3:23 2017

Cory Branan I Only Know Adios 1:46

The New Pornographers High Ticket Attractions Whiteout Conditions 3:51 2017

Bruce Robison & The Back Porch Band Rock And Roll Honkey Tonk Ramblin’ Man Bruce Robison & The Back Porch Band 2:42 2017

Andrew Combs What It Means to You Canyons of My Mind 4:12 2017

The Mavericks Easy as It Seems Brand New Day 3:05 2017

Shelby Earl The Man Who Made Himself A Name The Man Who Made Himself A Name 3:33 2017

Rayna Gellert Workin’s Too Hard Workin’s Too Hard 3:36 2017

Amilia K Spicer Shake It Off Wow and Flutter 3:54 2017

Father John Misty Smoochie Pure Comedy 3:46 2017

Aimee Mann Goose Snow Cone Mental Illness 3:36 2017

The Jerry Cans Iqqanaijarumanngittunga Inuusiq 3:27 2017

Jake Xerxes Fussell St. Brendan’s Isle What in the Natural World 3:53 2017

Jeb Loy Nichols Maisy Hay Country Hustle 2:39 2017

Country Lips Grizzly Bear Billboard Till The Daylight Comes 4:17 2017

Craig Finn Jester & June We All Want the Same Things 3:59 2017

Lucas Chaisson Stories Telling Time 3:35 2015

Kyle Alden As I Walked Out Down In The West Volume 2 4:08 2017

The Hooten Hallers Charla The Hooten Hallers 4:37 2017

Lyal Strickland The Cool Side Of The Pillow Preservation 3:57 2016

Ellen Thweatt Butterflies Halfway in the Clouds 3:48 2017

The Maldives House of Flames Mad Lives 4:07 2017

