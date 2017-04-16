Happy Easter!
Graybeard 144 April 16th, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
Lovely men of the Motherland Influence,
Our sister city is Segou, Mali! Check out the latest on the doings: http://virginiafriendsofmali.blogspot.com/
You must do a show on the Festival Sur le Niger sometime during the festival – usually the first week in February, and for September 22, Mali’s National Day of Independence.
Ana
