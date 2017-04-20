While Mr. Atavist is away, I, Suzie Stardust, will entertain you all with some older and newer jams on this lovely 4/20. Click ~Read More~ to check out the playlist featured on tonight’s show.
Alicia Coté 208 April 20th, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
Wow, this is the best section of amazing songs I could ever image. For an old geezer that’s a music nut, Congrats! You have an amazing grasp to see true musical genius that 99% miss. Enjoyed hearing Black Sabbath “Solitude”. Hi to the 1% of true music fans that listen to this great channel!