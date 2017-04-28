Mood Indigo – Women of Blues

What a better way to celebrate the Fund Drive than tuning in to a very sad and literally blue(s) show of Mood Indigo! Let out any of those built up tear drops with some of these amazing tracks from the fore-mothers and trailblazers of blues. Hitting songs from the 1920s to the 1960s, tonight is an assortment of songs from some wonderfully sad ladies. Also, don’t forget to donate!!

Playlist:

Alicia Coté 208 April 28th, 2017

Posted In: Music, Music Shows