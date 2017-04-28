What a better way to celebrate the Fund Drive than tuning in to a very sad and literally blue(s) show of Mood Indigo! Let out any of those built up tear drops with some of these amazing tracks from the fore-mothers and trailblazers of blues. Hitting songs from the 1920s to the 1960s, tonight is an assortment of songs from some wonderfully sad ladies. Also, don’t forget to donate!!
Alicia Coté 208 April 28th, 2017
Posted In: Music, Music Shows
The Picasso was appropriate. It actually inspired me to listen.
Thanks. This was GREAT!