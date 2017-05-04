Activate! May 4 – May 11

At 5pm, I have a gaggle of bands playing shows in Richmond, including tracks from Dharma Bombs (pictured) who have an album release show and Crucial Rip who are part of a benefit for the Humane League. Plus, I’ll give away tickets to see Clap Your Hands Say Yeah at The Camel and Amon Amarth and Goatwhore at The National! Click here for the podcast: http://wrir.org/listen/

Playlist:

Mike Rutz 107 May 4th, 2017

