At 5pm, I have a gaggle of bands playing shows in Richmond, including tracks from Dharma Bombs (pictured) who have an album release show and Crucial Rip who are part of a benefit for the Humane League. Plus, I’ll give away tickets to see Clap Your Hands Say Yeah at The Camel and Amon Amarth and Goatwhore at The National! Click here for the podcast: http://wrir.org/listen/
Mike Rutz 107 May 4th, 2017
Thanks Mike for playing the Sensi Trails track!
I should have given you a couple of choices for the Elovaters as their song was kinda long for such a busy night for some many good groups coming into the RVA this weekend.
Hopefully some listeners who may not have thought about attending the show will come out and support them at the Cabal Club gig – I’ll be seeing them Nags Head on Saturday.
Really do appreciate you playing them and as always look forward to your show each week.
Have a great and dry weekend!