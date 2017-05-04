The Church of the Ecstatic 5/4/17 – I BELIEVE IN A THING CALLED ANIME

TEMPORARY, VAGUE PLAYLIST UNTIL I GET SPINITRON GOING:

weed la weed

nakinyko – What’s Manabi Straight!? | Gakuen Utopia Manabi Straight! × Rihanna ft. Drake

Glory Gospel Singers – Cruel Angel’s Thesis (evangelion)

South Park – let’s fighting love

Sailor Moon – she’s got the power

Das Omen

“Drive It Like You Stole It” By the Glitch Mob

The Guild – Do You Wanna Date My Avatar

Jonathan Coulton – Code Monkey

The Darkness – I believe in a thing called love

ANDREW W.K. – GIROPPON

RUN RUN BODYWASH

Keisatsu – GAL男宣言

Brak (Spaceghost) – Don’t Touch Me

Shakkazombie – Shiroi Yami no Naka

Ayu’s Euro Mega-Mix – Ayumi Hamasaki

zamagi – It’s So Good Now (I・So・Gu・Na)

Gates Of Ivory – Simple and Clean Cover

SteveTerreberry – HAPPY Black Metal!

Vegan Black Metal Chef Episode 21: Breakfast Massacre

Debs & Errol – Make It So – A Parody of “Let It Go” from Disney’s Frozen

Comediva – KLINGON STYLE

Flight of the Conchords – Tears of a Rapper

– You look Better When I’m Drunk –

Lonely Island – I just had sex

“Heaven for bad guys” by DJ DOC -Gendo’s paradise

Velvet room song

Devo – Head Like a Hole

The Lonely Island feat. Michael Bolton – Jack Sparrow

Mephiskapheles – The Bumble Bee Tuna Song

Portal – Still Alive

Sister Euphonia 123 May 4th, 2017

Playlist:

