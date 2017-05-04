The Church of the Ecstatic 5/4/17 – I BELIEVE IN A THING CALLED ANIME

weed la weed
nakinyko – What’s Manabi Straight!? | Gakuen Utopia Manabi Straight! × Rihanna ft. Drake
Glory Gospel Singers – Cruel Angel’s Thesis (evangelion)
South Park – let’s fighting love
Sailor Moon – she’s got the power

Das Omen
“Drive It Like You Stole It” By the Glitch Mob
The Guild – Do You Wanna Date My Avatar
Jonathan Coulton – Code Monkey
The Darkness – I believe in a thing called love

ANDREW W.K. – GIROPPON
RUN RUN BODYWASH
Keisatsu – GAL男宣言
Brak (Spaceghost) – Don’t Touch Me
Shakkazombie – Shiroi Yami no Naka

Ayu’s Euro Mega-Mix – Ayumi Hamasaki
zamagi – It’s So Good Now (I・So・Gu・Na)
Gates Of Ivory – Simple and Clean Cover
SteveTerreberry – HAPPY Black Metal!
Vegan Black Metal Chef Episode 21: Breakfast Massacre
—-
Debs & Errol – Make It So – A Parody of “Let It Go” from Disney’s Frozen
Comediva – KLINGON STYLE
Flight of the Conchords – Tears of a Rapper
– You look Better When I’m Drunk –
Lonely Island – I just had sex
“Heaven for bad guys” by DJ DOC -Gendo’s paradise

Velvet room song
Devo – Head Like a Hole
The Lonely Island feat. Michael Bolton – Jack Sparrow
Mephiskapheles – The Bumble Bee Tuna Song
Portal – Still Alive

Playlist:

