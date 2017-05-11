Thank you France for saving my sanity.
This week, music by Parekh & Singh, Hüsker Dü, Discoelasti, Stereolab, Serge Gainsbourg, Scott Holmes, Los Straightjackets, AND MUCH MORE! I hope you enjoy the show!
GalaxyGirl 19 May 11th, 2017
Long time listener but I only get about 20 minutes while in the car. So glad you threw in some Fugazi this morning! Man, that hit the spot! Everyone in traffic most certainly thought I was crazy as I was screaming along. Looking back at prior playlists I see you have played some Volcano Suns-another great band to scream along to! Great job as always.