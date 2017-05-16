The Ever Arousing 12 Fl. Oz…

Okay folks,
I’m back with a hot one. I’ve had awhile to think about it and well, this is what I’ve brought you. Some songs from Texas and New Orleans and the road.

129 May 16th, 2017

Playlist:

    • Michael Hurdle says:
      May 16, 2017 at 11:15 pm

      Greetings from Richmond, TX. Long story but RIC is my home. Benedictine /Tucker HS and VCU early 70’s. My new release Highlands & Houston is “in review” at WRIR but is # 5 on the RMR World Music Chart. Two tracks have reached # 2. I would love an opportunity to join you on the appropriate show, talk about the journey from there to here, the musical cultures and influences that brought this music to life and hope you’ll share with your listeners.

