Tuesday Morning Blend: SUNSHINE [5/23/17]

Bring on the sounds of the SUN!!! Despite the rainy weather this morning, I’m playing you songs to be your RAY OF LIGHT this morning on WRIR.

Stay tuned for a RADIO DEBUT of a new sun soaked track from Paul Ivey and GOUDAH MAYHEM called “Maybe May”.
(And check the playlist below by clicking ‘read more’, just make sure to wear protective eye gear).

Playlist:

94 May 23rd, 2017

