BADDDD VIBES BADDDDDER KITTIES

Playlist:

103 May 25th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows

View comments

2 Comments

  • Mike Layne says:
    May 26, 2017 at 12:18 am

    I truly commend you for your bravery in playing Nickelback…all cringes aside this is a really fun show. CHEERS

    Reply
  • Sarah (Sister Euphonia) says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    “Going Under” and black eyeliner makes me think of this… OH TO BE A BABYBAT. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y0BVWFhZJPU

    Seriously though, totally enjoying this trip down memory lane and we’re only 20 minutes in!! I’m taken back to listening to y101 on a little plastic radio… Love it~!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WRIR 97.3 fm Richmond Independent Radio

Broadcasting From

1621 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia, VA 23220

Phone

Main: 804.622.WRIR (9747)

Studio: 804.649.9737

Fax: 804.622.1436

Mail to

P.O. Box 4787, Richmond, VA 23220

Email

[email protected]

Social Media

Twitter Facebook Instagram