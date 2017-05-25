eringerety 103 May 25th, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
I truly commend you for your bravery in playing Nickelback…all cringes aside this is a really fun show. CHEERS
“Going Under” and black eyeliner makes me think of this… OH TO BE A BABYBAT. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y0BVWFhZJPU
Seriously though, totally enjoying this trip down memory lane and we’re only 20 minutes in!! I’m taken back to listening to y101 on a little plastic radio… Love it~!!
