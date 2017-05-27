River City Limits: Remembering RVA Musicians Who’ve Passed (5/27/17)

Fontaine here today 6-8pmEDT, remembering RVA musicians who have passed on, by playing their music and telling a few tales. I’ve got about 20 names/bands, including Jonny Cecka, who just passed away last weekend. Tune in for songs, interviews, etc.

CLICK HERE for tonight’s podcast.
Ululating Mummies – Fields of Ice

Jonny Cecka’s Stag Party – Kill Me
The Useless Playboys – Moral of the Story of My Life (vocal)
Stag or Drag? – Hide Out
Stag or Drag? – Moral of the Story of My Life (lounge)

Jonny Cecka’s Stag Party – Ace’s Wild
phone interview w/ Jonny Cecka 2/9/07
The Useless Playboys – Communication (cover of Slim Gaillard)

Beex – Depression Time [RIP Chris Gibson / playing Sun @Banditos]
Prevaricators – Hanky Panky  [RIP Steve Hunter]
Death Piggy – Bathtub in Space  [RIP Sean Sumner]

interview w/ Dave Brockie 4/2/10
GWAR – Meat Sandwich  [RIP Dave Brockie]
The Cory Smoot Experiment – Brainfade / Mandatory Purgatory  [RIP Cory Smoot]

John Wirt interviews Bryan Harvey & Johnny Hott of House of Freaks (’87 in LA)
House of Freaks – 40 Years  [RIP Bryan Harvey]
Sparklehorse – Some Sweet Day  [RIP Mark Linkous]

Ten Ten – When It Rains  [RIP Peter Bell]
The Gaskets – Earthquake  [RIP Ross Harman

Absence of Malice – Liberation  [RIP Graves Trusdale ]
Graven Image – Dear Abby  [RIP Dwayne Curd]
White Cross – Pink Flamingo  [for Stacy Prescott, RIP]
Uglyhead – Happiness is a Seizure  [RIP Jack Rose]
XMC – Overdrive  [for Tim Meinbresse, RIP]

Dirt Ball – Call Me Charity  [RIP Jyl Freed]
Dismal Swamp Lords – Black Crow Blues  [RIP E.T. Snider]
The Slomski Brothers – … even though …  [RIP Phil Pollard]
Inertia – Souless  [RIP Larry Glover]
Sordid Doctrine – Gasoline Man  [RIP Dwayne Curd]

109 May 27th, 2017

Playlist:

    • Fontaine says:
      May 27, 2017 at 8:26 pm

      Glad you could hear it. So sorry for your loss … I can’t even imagine. So many of us in RVA knew Jonny as a talented musician and all-around great guy & friend. I’m sure you’ll be hearing many more stories and tales over the next few months. He’ll live on in his music and those great memories.

      Reply
    • Dale Cecka says:
      May 27, 2017 at 6:23 pm

      thank you!!!
      Dale Cecka, Jonny’s widow

      Reply

