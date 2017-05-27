River City Limits: Remembering RVA Musicians Who’ve Passed (5/27/17)

Fontaine here today 6-8pmEDT, remembering RVA musicians who have passed on, by playing their music and telling a few tales. I’ve got about 20 names/bands, including Jonny Cecka, who just passed away last weekend. Tune in for songs, interviews, etc.

Ululating Mummies – Fields of Ice

Jonny Cecka’s Stag Party – Kill Me

The Useless Playboys – Moral of the Story of My Life (vocal)

Stag or Drag? – Hide Out

Stag or Drag? – Moral of the Story of My Life (lounge)

Jonny Cecka’s Stag Party – Ace’s Wild

phone interview w/ Jonny Cecka 2/9/07

The Useless Playboys – Communication (cover of Slim Gaillard)

Beex – Depression Time [RIP Chris Gibson / playing Sun @Banditos]

Prevaricators – Hanky Panky [RIP Steve Hunter]

Death Piggy – Bathtub in Space [RIP Sean Sumner]

interview w/ Dave Brockie 4/2/10

GWAR – Meat Sandwich [RIP Dave Brockie]

The Cory Smoot Experiment – Brainfade / Mandatory Purgatory [RIP Cory Smoot]

John Wirt interviews Bryan Harvey & Johnny Hott of House of Freaks (’87 in LA)

House of Freaks – 40 Years [RIP Bryan Harvey]

Sparklehorse – Some Sweet Day [RIP Mark Linkous]

Ten Ten – When It Rains [RIP Peter Bell]

The Gaskets – Earthquake [RIP Ross Harman

Absence of Malice – Liberation [RIP Graves Trusdale ]

Graven Image – Dear Abby [RIP Dwayne Curd]

White Cross – Pink Flamingo [for Stacy Prescott, RIP]

Uglyhead – Happiness is a Seizure [RIP Jack Rose]

XMC – Overdrive [for Tim Meinbresse, RIP]

Dirt Ball – Call Me Charity [RIP Jyl Freed]

Dismal Swamp Lords – Black Crow Blues [RIP E.T. Snider]

The Slomski Brothers – … even though … [RIP Phil Pollard]

Inertia – Souless [RIP Larry Glover]

Sordid Doctrine – Gasoline Man [RIP Dwayne Curd]

Fontaine 109 May 27th, 2017

Playlist:

