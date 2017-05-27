Fontaine here today 6-8pmEDT, remembering RVA musicians who have passed on, by playing their music and telling a few tales. I’ve got about 20 names/bands, including Jonny Cecka, who just passed away last weekend. Tune in for songs, interviews, etc.
Twitter: http://twitter.com/WhatTheFontaine
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Richmond-VA/What-the-Fontaine-on-WRIR-973-FM/273679064155
AIM: WhatTheFontaine Phone: 804.649.9737
CLICK HERE for tonight’s podcast.
More playlists/podcasts: http://wrir.org/author/fontaine/
————————————————————————————————-
Ululating Mummies – Fields of Ice
Jonny Cecka’s Stag Party – Kill Me
The Useless Playboys – Moral of the Story of My Life (vocal)
Stag or Drag? – Hide Out
Stag or Drag? – Moral of the Story of My Life (lounge)
Jonny Cecka’s Stag Party – Ace’s Wild
phone interview w/ Jonny Cecka 2/9/07
The Useless Playboys – Communication (cover of Slim Gaillard)
Beex – Depression Time [RIP Chris Gibson / playing Sun @Banditos]
Prevaricators – Hanky Panky [RIP Steve Hunter]
Death Piggy – Bathtub in Space [RIP Sean Sumner]
interview w/ Dave Brockie 4/2/10
GWAR – Meat Sandwich [RIP Dave Brockie]
The Cory Smoot Experiment – Brainfade / Mandatory Purgatory [RIP Cory Smoot]
John Wirt interviews Bryan Harvey & Johnny Hott of House of Freaks (’87 in LA)
House of Freaks – 40 Years [RIP Bryan Harvey]
Sparklehorse – Some Sweet Day [RIP Mark Linkous]
Ten Ten – When It Rains [RIP Peter Bell]
The Gaskets – Earthquake [RIP Ross Harman
Absence of Malice – Liberation [RIP Graves Trusdale ]
Graven Image – Dear Abby [RIP Dwayne Curd]
White Cross – Pink Flamingo [for Stacy Prescott, RIP]
Uglyhead – Happiness is a Seizure [RIP Jack Rose]
XMC – Overdrive [for Tim Meinbresse, RIP]
Dirt Ball – Call Me Charity [RIP Jyl Freed]
Dismal Swamp Lords – Black Crow Blues [RIP E.T. Snider]
The Slomski Brothers – … even though … [RIP Phil Pollard]
Inertia – Souless [RIP Larry Glover]
Sordid Doctrine – Gasoline Man [RIP Dwayne Curd]
Fontaine 109 May 27th, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
Glad you could hear it. So sorry for your loss … I can’t even imagine. So many of us in RVA knew Jonny as a talented musician and all-around great guy & friend. I’m sure you’ll be hearing many more stories and tales over the next few months. He’ll live on in his music and those great memories.
thank you!!!
Dale Cecka, Jonny’s widow