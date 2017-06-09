Junebug Retro — Friday Morning Breakfast Blend

Bonjour Mes Amis! Lot’s of Psychedelic throwbacks today from 1960s Turkey, Niger, Czechoslovakia, and across Latin America. Also, Spanish and Portuguese Punk, brand new dance funk from all over, and electroswing. Enjoy! Princess Beet Farmer

Lyrics to Suerte! (Smooth!) by Arbol

I slept very badly today

I had nightmares,

For starters I dreamed that I was dying

I’m afraid this is a premonition.

And I got up,

Step on the left foot,

I wanted to take a shower

Stay in the attempt,

They are cleaning the tank

And the water is gone.

Prepare the coffee as every morning,

I put milk and it was cut,

I went to shit it was over and there was no paper,

I went out into the hall with the garbage

And when I turned around,

The door closed

And I realize I have the key inside …..

Today is not my day, I found out

I can go to bed and try it later

If I have better luck !!

I climb to the collective, who pricked a rubber

I move on to another

But soon crashes

I keep walking and I cross a black cat.

I start to pray,

Kneeling on the altar,

And an amulet that hangs from my neck,

Was set on fire with the candle,

got rid.

Today is not my day, I found out,

I can go to bed and try it later,

Something tells me better if I have better luck !!

It should not scare you so little ..

Every cloud has a silver lining….

Today is not my day and I found out

I can go to bed and try it later,

Something warns me better to go back

If I have better luck.

Palmitos Park

El Guincho

Most Popular

Coming down the mountain I started to sing a song

No reason but you had to complain

And you’re always not like that

You can stop you can not understand that i want to be alone

I can not be like the others

Which only means without anyone around

And if I leave I do not know how you will be able to say that what I do is

Your thing and I’m just going after

To repeat what you say as the parrot to the owner

If everyone knows I’m the one who teaches you the stories of spaceships

The drums and the dance steps

And instead of swimming together on the bottom of the sea in a bonfire with the tales of night you wanted to burn me

And you are always like this you can not stop you can not understand that I want to be alone that I can not be like the others that only means with nobody around

Playlist:

beets 170 June 9th, 2017

