Bonjour Mes Amis! Lot’s of Psychedelic throwbacks today from 1960s Turkey, Niger, Czechoslovakia, and across Latin America. Also, Spanish and Portuguese Punk, brand new dance funk from all over, and electroswing. Enjoy! Princess Beet Farmer
Lyrics to Suerte! (Smooth!) by Arbol
I slept very badly today
I had nightmares,
For starters I dreamed that I was dying
I’m afraid this is a premonition.
And I got up,
Step on the left foot,
I wanted to take a shower
Stay in the attempt,
They are cleaning the tank
And the water is gone.
Prepare the coffee as every morning,
I put milk and it was cut,
I went to shit it was over and there was no paper,
I went out into the hall with the garbage
And when I turned around,
The door closed
And I realize I have the key inside …..
Today is not my day, I found out
I can go to bed and try it later
If I have better luck !!
I climb to the collective, who pricked a rubber
I move on to another
But soon crashes
I keep walking and I cross a black cat.
I start to pray,
Kneeling on the altar,
And an amulet that hangs from my neck,
Was set on fire with the candle,
got rid.
Today is not my day, I found out,
I can go to bed and try it later,
Something tells me better if I have better luck !!
It should not scare you so little ..
Every cloud has a silver lining….
Today is not my day and I found out
I can go to bed and try it later,
Something warns me better to go back
If I have better luck.
Palmitos Park
El Guincho
Coming down the mountain I started to sing a song
No reason but you had to complain
And you’re always not like that
You can stop you can not understand that i want to be alone
I can not be like the others
Which only means without anyone around
And if I leave I do not know how you will be able to say that what I do is
Your thing and I’m just going after
To repeat what you say as the parrot to the owner
If everyone knows I’m the one who teaches you the stories of spaceships
The drums and the dance steps
And instead of swimming together on the bottom of the sea in a bonfire with the tales of night you wanted to burn me
And you are always like this you can not stop you can not understand that I want to be alone that I can not be like the others that only means with nobody around
beets 170 June 9th, 2017
Posted In: Music, Music Shows
