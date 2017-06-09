Open Source RVA for June 9, 2017

POLITICS, PLAYS AND PROHIBITION! On Friday’s packed edition of Open Source RVA, we welcome Democrat Eileen Bedell, who is running for U.S. Congress in the 7th District. We’ll ask the Fairfax native how her current campaign will be different from her last attempt to unseat incumbent Dave Brat in the 2016 election, and discuss the June 13 Democratic primary battle between Ralph Northam and Tom Perriello. And it’s time again for Open Face, the Source’s monthly food and drink segment hosted by the intrepid Piet E Jones. Piet welcomes William Mccormack — aka Mac — of McCormack’s Whisky Grill, who has a lot to say about Virginia’s arcane liquor laws and their adverse effect on drinking establishments. All of that PLUS another edition of Curtain Call, our bi-weekly segment on Richmond’s thriving Theater scene, produced by the Richmond Theatre Critics Circle. This week, Jerry Williams and Claire Boswell review “It Should Have Been You” at Richmond Triangle Players at the Robert B. Moss Theatre, and Quill Theatre’s production of Shakespeare’s early (and weird) comedy, “Love’s Labour’s Lost,” part of the Richmond Shakespeare Festival at Agecroft Hall. Jerry also talks to Ryan Ripperton of SPARC – School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community about the organization’s Live Art program, and the upcoming (star-studded) SPARC presents LIVE ART: Dream on June 11, featuring SPARC grad Jason Mraz, Grammy-winning songwriter Paul Williams and many more. WHEW! CAN YOU HANDLE THIS MUCH SHOW? Test yourself at 2PM on WRIR 97.3 FM and http://wrir.org.

OSRVA 148 June 9th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows