“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.
It’s June. June Bug. Go! Anways, I’m DJing tonight 9-11pm (mixed bag o’ stuff) and tomorrow (Saturday) 3-5pm with lotsa 80s, including Bauhaus, Tones on Tail, Love & Rockets. Tune in for both, whydontcha?
Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations
Muffs – Rock and Roll Girl
Breeders – New Year
The Cars – Bye Bye Love
Melvins – Candy-O
The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black – Alaska
The Coathangers – Perfume
Night Birds – Killer Waves / Midnight Movies
Electric Six – Danger! High Voltage
The Birthday Party – Waving My Arms
Boss Hog – Winn Coma
Depeche Mode – Behind the Wheel / Route 66 (megamix)
Brian Eno / David Byrne – Help Me Somebody
Talking Heads – Memories Can’t Wait (live)
English Beat – Rankin Full Stop
Course of Empire – Infested (Darwin Goodman Mix)
Dick Dale – Nitro
Stinking Lizaveta – LBJ
Nirvana – Love Buzz
Primus – Making Plans For Nigel [XTC cover]
Butthole Surfers – Who Was in my Room Last Night?
Babes in Toyland – Bruise Violet
Urge Overkill – Tequila Sundae
Pavement – Conduit for Sale
Mudhoney – Pump It Up [Elvis Costello cover]
Iggy Pop – Funtime
Superchunk – Girl U Want [Devo cover]
Adam Sandler – Steve Polychronopolous
Sonic Youth – Ca Plane Pour Moi [Plastic Bertrand cover]
David Bowie – D.J.
Pere Ubu – Final Solution
Monster Magnet – 2000 Light Years From Home
Fontaine 109 June 9th, 2017
