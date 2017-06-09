What the Fontaine?!: June Bug (6/9/17)

“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.

It’s June. June Bug. Go! Anways, I’m DJing tonight 9-11pm (mixed bag o’ stuff) and tomorrow (Saturday) 3-5pm with lotsa 80s, including Bauhaus, Tones on Tail, Love & Rockets. Tune in for both, whydontcha?

Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations

Muffs – Rock and Roll Girl

Breeders – New Year

The Cars – Bye Bye Love

Melvins – Candy-O

The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black – Alaska

The Coathangers – Perfume

Night Birds – Killer Waves / Midnight Movies

Electric Six – Danger! High Voltage

The Birthday Party – Waving My Arms

Boss Hog – Winn Coma

Depeche Mode – Behind the Wheel / Route 66 (megamix)

Brian Eno / David Byrne – Help Me Somebody

Talking Heads – Memories Can’t Wait (live)

English Beat – Rankin Full Stop

Course of Empire – Infested (Darwin Goodman Mix)

Dick Dale – Nitro

Stinking Lizaveta – LBJ

Nirvana – Love Buzz

Primus – Making Plans For Nigel [XTC cover]

Butthole Surfers – Who Was in my Room Last Night?

Babes in Toyland – Bruise Violet

Urge Overkill – Tequila Sundae

Pavement – Conduit for Sale

Mudhoney – Pump It Up [Elvis Costello cover]

Iggy Pop – Funtime

Superchunk – Girl U Want [Devo cover]

Adam Sandler – Steve Polychronopolous

Sonic Youth – Ca Plane Pour Moi [Plastic Bertrand cover]

David Bowie – D.J.

Pere Ubu – Final Solution

Monster Magnet – 2000 Light Years From Home

