Fontaine here today 3-5pmEDT to play lots of ’80s tunes, with a feature on Bauhaus, Tones on Tail, Love & Rockets. Plus tons more. BTW Enzo alerted me to the fact that Daniel Ash & Kevin Haskins new band, Poptone, is coming to The National August 12th!
Love & Rockets – It Could Be Sunshine
Milk Cult – Psychoanalytwist
Wire – Two People in a Room
John Zorn / Naked City – Batman [RIP Adam West]
Bauhaus – Dark Entries
Icehouse – Walls
Public Image Ltd – Flowers of Romance
Suicide – Rocket U.S.A.
Tones on Tail – O.K. This is the Pops
Echo & the Bunnymen – With a Hip
Buzzcocks – What Do I Get?
The Cult – Electric Ocean (original version)
The Cult – Electric Ocean (album version)
Donnie Iris – Ah Leah
Southern Culture on the Skids – Soul City [tonight at The Broadberry]
Love & Rockets – Ball of Confusion [Temptations cover]
Sisters of Mercy – Lucretia My Reflection
Talking Heads – Memories Can’t Wait
Tones on Tail – Go! (Club Mix)
Joe Jackson – I’m the Man
Tom Waits – Step Right Up
Ween – Captain Fantasy
Bauhaus – Telegram Sam [T. Rex cover]
The Birthday Party – Zoo Music Girl
The Three Johns – Nonsense Spews From My Song Machine
Nina Hagen – TV-Glotzer (White Punks on Dope)
Love & Rockets – Kundalini Express
Love & Rockets – No New Tale to Tell
Mojo Nixon & Skid Roper – The Amazing Bigfoot Diet
Fontaine 109 June 10th, 2017
