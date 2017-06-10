End of the Century: Fontaine Plays Bauhaus, Tones on Tail, Love & Rockets (6/10/17)

Fontaine here today 3-5pmEDT to play lots of ’80s tunes, with a feature on Bauhaus, Tones on Tail, Love & Rockets. Plus tons more. BTW Enzo alerted me to the fact that Daniel Ash & Kevin Haskins new band, Poptone, is coming to The National August 12th!

Love & Rockets – It Could Be Sunshine

Milk Cult – Psychoanalytwist

Wire – Two People in a Room

John Zorn / Naked City – Batman [RIP Adam West]

Bauhaus – Dark Entries

Icehouse – Walls

Public Image Ltd – Flowers of Romance

Suicide – Rocket U.S.A.

Tones on Tail – O.K. This is the Pops

Echo & the Bunnymen – With a Hip

Buzzcocks – What Do I Get?

The Cult – Electric Ocean (original version)

The Cult – Electric Ocean (album version)

Donnie Iris – Ah Leah

Southern Culture on the Skids – Soul City [tonight at The Broadberry]

Love & Rockets – Ball of Confusion [Temptations cover]

Sisters of Mercy – Lucretia My Reflection

Talking Heads – Memories Can’t Wait

Tones on Tail – Go! (Club Mix)

Joe Jackson – I’m the Man

Tom Waits – Step Right Up

Ween – Captain Fantasy

Bauhaus – Telegram Sam [T. Rex cover]

The Birthday Party – Zoo Music Girl

The Three Johns – Nonsense Spews From My Song Machine

Nina Hagen – TV-Glotzer (White Punks on Dope)

Love & Rockets – Kundalini Express

Love & Rockets – No New Tale to Tell

Mojo Nixon & Skid Roper – The Amazing Bigfoot Diet

Fontaine 109 June 10th, 2017

Playlist:

