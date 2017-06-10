On the Whim the Wind and the Walk

Good morning,

Welcome to your weekend. This weekend it is a time to celebrate the accomplishments of our youth. It is graduation time. Congratulations. Best of luck.

Pow Wow News:

22nd Annual Mattaponi Indian Reservation Pow Wow – June 17th – 10 am to 5 pm in King William County.

Walk in Peace,

Tall Feathers

Playlist:

132 June 10th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

View comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WRIR 97.3 fm Richmond Independent Radio

Broadcasting From

1621 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia, VA 23220

Phone

Main: 804.622.WRIR (9747)

Studio: 804.649.9737

Fax: 804.622.1436

Mail to

P.O. Box 4787, Richmond, VA 23220

Email

[email protected]

Social Media

Twitter Facebook Instagram