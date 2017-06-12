Lost Music Saloon: June 12, 2017: 5-7 p.m.: Summertime!

Welcome to a special Summertime edition of the Lost Music Saloon. Songs about sunshine, hot weather, red suns, silver moons, starry skies, islands, beaches, and well…summertime! So kick back, grab a tall cold one, and let yourself melt into the summertime heat that Richmond has going on this week.

Lost Music Saloon: PLAYLIST: June 12, 2017: 5-7 p.m.: Summertime!

Lucinda Williams: Big Red Sun Blues
Spanic Boys: Sunshine
Stan Swiniarski: One Sunset at a Time
Marshall Crenshaw: Starless Summer Sky
Smashmouth: Walking on the Sun
The Rivieras: California Sun
Kenny Chesney: Guitars and Tiki Bars
Fountains of Wayne: It Must Be Summer

Richard Thompson: Big Sun Falling in the River
The Kinks: Sunny Afternoon
Lovin’ Spoonful: Summer in the City
The Thorns: Long Sweet Summer Night

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: Voila! An American Dream
Townes Van Zandt: Sunshine Boy
First Class: Beach Baby
The Rascals: Groovin’
Loggins & Messina: Vahevala
Doug Sahm: Beautiful Texas Sunshine
Mungo Jerry: In the Summertime
The Chantays: Pipeline

Mike Nesmith: Silver Moon
Micah Schnabel: Throwing Rocks at the Sun
Sly & the Family Stone: Hot Fun in the Summertime
Jack Nitzsche: The Lonely Surfer
Beach Boys: Kokomo
Wilco: Sunny Feeling
Dobie Gray: Drift Away
Josh Rouse: I Will Live on Islands

Jimmy Buffett: Island Fever
Rhett Miller w/Black Prairie: Most in the Summertime
Deanna Carter: Strawberry Wine
The Weepies: I Was Made For Summer Days

Zac Brown Band: Toes

Garry, DJ
Lost Music Saloon
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond, Virginia
www.wrir.org

