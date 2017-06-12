Welcome to a special Summertime edition of the Lost Music Saloon. Songs about sunshine, hot weather, red suns, silver moons, starry skies, islands, beaches, and well…summertime! So kick back, grab a tall cold one, and let yourself melt into the summertime heat that Richmond has going on this week.
Lucinda Williams: Big Red Sun Blues
Spanic Boys: Sunshine
Stan Swiniarski: One Sunset at a Time
Marshall Crenshaw: Starless Summer Sky
Smashmouth: Walking on the Sun
The Rivieras: California Sun
Kenny Chesney: Guitars and Tiki Bars
Fountains of Wayne: It Must Be Summer
Richard Thompson: Big Sun Falling in the River
The Kinks: Sunny Afternoon
Lovin’ Spoonful: Summer in the City
The Thorns: Long Sweet Summer Night
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: Voila! An American Dream
Townes Van Zandt: Sunshine Boy
First Class: Beach Baby
The Rascals: Groovin’
Loggins & Messina: Vahevala
Doug Sahm: Beautiful Texas Sunshine
Mungo Jerry: In the Summertime
The Chantays: Pipeline
Mike Nesmith: Silver Moon
Micah Schnabel: Throwing Rocks at the Sun
Sly & the Family Stone: Hot Fun in the Summertime
Jack Nitzsche: The Lonely Surfer
Beach Boys: Kokomo
Wilco: Sunny Feeling
Dobie Gray: Drift Away
Josh Rouse: I Will Live on Islands
Jimmy Buffett: Island Fever
Rhett Miller w/Black Prairie: Most in the Summertime
Deanna Carter: Strawberry Wine
The Weepies: I Was Made For Summer Days
Zac Brown Band: Toes
