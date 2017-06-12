Lost Music Saloon: June 12, 2017: 5-7 p.m.: Summertime!

Welcome to a special Summertime edition of the Lost Music Saloon. Songs about sunshine, hot weather, red suns, silver moons, starry skies, islands, beaches, and well…summertime! So kick back, grab a tall cold one, and let yourself melt into the summertime heat that Richmond has going on this week.

Lost Music Saloon: PLAYLIST: June 12, 2017: 5-7 p.m.: Summertime!

Lucinda Williams: Big Red Sun Blues

Spanic Boys: Sunshine

Stan Swiniarski: One Sunset at a Time

Marshall Crenshaw: Starless Summer Sky

Smashmouth: Walking on the Sun

The Rivieras: California Sun

Kenny Chesney: Guitars and Tiki Bars

Fountains of Wayne: It Must Be Summer

Richard Thompson: Big Sun Falling in the River

The Kinks: Sunny Afternoon

Lovin’ Spoonful: Summer in the City

The Thorns: Long Sweet Summer Night

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: Voila! An American Dream

Townes Van Zandt: Sunshine Boy

First Class: Beach Baby

The Rascals: Groovin’

Loggins & Messina: Vahevala

Doug Sahm: Beautiful Texas Sunshine

Mungo Jerry: In the Summertime

The Chantays: Pipeline

Mike Nesmith: Silver Moon

Micah Schnabel: Throwing Rocks at the Sun

Sly & the Family Stone: Hot Fun in the Summertime

Jack Nitzsche: The Lonely Surfer

Beach Boys: Kokomo

Wilco: Sunny Feeling

Dobie Gray: Drift Away

Josh Rouse: I Will Live on Islands

Jimmy Buffett: Island Fever

Rhett Miller w/Black Prairie: Most in the Summertime

Deanna Carter: Strawberry Wine

The Weepies: I Was Made For Summer Days

Zac Brown Band: Toes

Garry, DJ

Lost Music Saloon

WRIR 97.3 FM

Richmond, Virginia

www.wrir.org

garry 140 June 12th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music, Music Shows