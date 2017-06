Louisiana Dance Hall



Cajun, Creole, Swamp Pop and Zydeco – with some zydeco line dance hits from DJ Talia. Zydeco dance at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts this Friday 6/16, 6-8:30, Entrance Hall, FREE, Zydeco Dance Lesson and Line Dances. Hope to see ya!

Playlist:

Talia 136 June 12th, 2017

