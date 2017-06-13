Wide Ear Folk

I’ll be spinning new tracks from Sam Amidon’s newest release, The Following Mountain. And of course the usual other great stuff, I promise, it’s gonna be tremendous!

111 June 13th, 2017

Playlist:

    Posted In: Music Shows

    View comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    WRIR 97.3 fm Richmond Independent Radio

    Broadcasting From

    1621 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia, VA 23220

    Phone

    Main: 804.622.WRIR (9747)

    Studio: 804.649.9737

    Fax: 804.622.1436

    Mail to

    P.O. Box 4787, Richmond, VA 23220

    Email

    [email protected]

    Social Media

    Twitter Facebook Instagram