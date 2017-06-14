BEWARE OF THE BEAST!!!

Tonight my theme is “THE OMEN”!!! I will be playing score from the original soundtrack and also I will be doing a block of goth/industrial music, where I will showcase songs from the new albums of THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE, STONEBURNER, AND CLAN OF XMOX. I will as always be playing HEAVY METAL, DARK ROCK, AND PUNK!!! So get ready for a KILLER SWEET NIGHT OF DARKNESS!!!

Playlist:

Yancy Lambert 214 June 14th, 2017

