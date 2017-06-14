Global A Go-Go: Wednesday June 14, 3:00-5:00 PM

Meklit Hadero (pictured above) is an Ethiopia-born, San Francisco-based singer-songwriter whose first three albums highlighted the folk, jazz and rock sides of her personality. On her new release When The People Move The Music Moves Too (due on June 23), Meklit musically embraces her Ethiopian identity, to stunning effect. You’ll hear a track from it on this week’s edition of Global A Go-Go.

Also this week: cool and hot sounds from Brazil; the most celebrated young desert blues band within the Tuareg community; and Global A Go-Go’s tribute to Adam West (seriously).

A podcast of this week’s program will be available soon at https://www.radio4all.net/index.php/series/Global+A+Go-Go.

Playlist:

Bill Lupoletti 96 June 14th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows