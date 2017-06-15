Sueños Psicodélicos: Volumen Cuatro

One of our senior resident wizards returns to the chair tonight … Kevin (Evening Fires/Deep Water Acres) has assembled the 4th installment of his sublime Latin America psych trek, Sueños Psicodélicos. Volumen Cuatro expands on the first three rounds, attending to the many, many cups that ran over in those chapters. For the ubiquitous reasons of time, sequencing, etc … some top-shelf goods had to sit things out. Volumen Cuatro is here to make things right with “garage rock, psychedelia, folk-rock, some Latin vibes, and a reasonable amount of the heavy business … .”

As always, many thanks to Kevin for the ongoing brewing …

(Image: ‘Composição Circular’,  Massuo Nakakubo, 1970)

Playlist:

