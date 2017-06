Beach Babes, Beach Bums, Giant Whales — Friday Morning Breakfast Blend

I was at the beach for the first half of this week, and I’ll be sailing this weekend, so I bring you ocean songs. Shipwrecked sailor songs and happy beach jams. Don’t be too jealous, take some time off and go there yourself.

Princess Beat Farmer

Playlist:

beets 170 June 16th, 2017

Posted In: Music, Music Shows