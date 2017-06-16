What the Fontaine?!: Cuba Libre? (6/16/17)

“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.

Trump changed U.S. policy on Cuba today … but once again got in the way of his own headline by another morning tweetstorm. We call that … Friday. Insert your own comment here. Anyhow, I braved the rain to bring in a big bag of CDs left over from last Saturday’s End of the Century show. Mostly 80s, some 90s, a few late 70s bands. Let’s see what fun we can have, 9-11pmEDT.

————————————————————————————————-

Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations

Echo +Bunnymen – With a Hip

Bauhaus – Terror Couple Kill Colonel

Tones on Tail – Lions

Love and Rockets – All in My Mind

Ween – Captain Fantasy

Sisters of Mercy – This Corrosion

Suicide – Cheree

The Cult – Wild Flower

The Cult – She Sells Sanctuary

Adrian H & the Wounds – Cookies & Cocaine [8/13 @Fallout]

Talking Heads – Electric Guitar

Adrian Belew – Big Electic Cat

Roxy Music – Editions of You

King Crimson – Elephant Talk (live 1981)

John Zorn / Naked City – Batman [R.I.P. Adam West]

Milk Cult – Rabbit in the Hole

The Damned – New Rose

Joe Jackson – I’m the Man

Martha & the Muffins – Danseparc

The Birthday Party – Happy Birthday

Buzzcocks – Autonomy

Mojo Nixon + Skid Roper – The Amazing Bigfoot Diet

Tom Waits – Step Right Up

Southern Culture on the Skids – 8 Piece Box

Nina Hagen – TV-Glotzer (White Punks on Dope)

Public Image Ltd – Flowers of Romance

