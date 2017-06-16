What the Fontaine?!: Cuba Libre? (6/16/17)

Trump changed U.S. policy on Cuba today … but once again got in the way of his own headline by another morning tweetstorm. We call that … Friday. Insert your own comment here. Anyhow, I braved the rain to bring in a big bag of CDs left over from last Saturday’s End of the Century show. Mostly 80s, some 90s, a few late 70s bands. Let’s see what fun we can have, 9-11pmEDT.

Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations

Echo +Bunnymen – With a Hip
Bauhaus – Terror Couple Kill Colonel
Tones on Tail – Lions
Love and Rockets – All in My Mind

Ween – Captain Fantasy
Sisters of Mercy – This Corrosion
Suicide – Cheree

The Cult – Wild Flower
The Cult – She Sells Sanctuary
Adrian H & the Wounds – Cookies & Cocaine  [8/13 @Fallout]
Talking Heads – Electric Guitar
Adrian Belew – Big Electic Cat

Roxy Music – Editions of You
King Crimson – Elephant Talk (live 1981)

John Zorn / Naked City – Batman  [R.I.P. Adam West]
Milk Cult – Rabbit in the Hole
The Damned – New Rose
Joe Jackson – I’m the Man
Martha & the Muffins – Danseparc
The Birthday Party – Happy Birthday

Buzzcocks – Autonomy
Mojo Nixon + Skid Roper – The Amazing Bigfoot Diet
Tom Waits – Step Right Up
Southern Culture on the Skids – 8 Piece Box

Nina Hagen – TV-Glotzer (White Punks on Dope)
Public Image Ltd – Flowers of Romance

