PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 6/18/17

Half of June gone. Time waits for No Man. Enjoy it while you’re here, ’cause you might be here later on.

BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Dave Lambert, Eric Dolphy, O.C. Smith. Lalo Schifrin, Eumir Deodato, Ray Mantilla, Sahib Shihab, Donald Harrison,

Milt Hinton, George Russell, George Gruntz, Marvin Smith, Jamil Nasser, and Cootie Williams.

HOUR # 1

Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996

Louis Hayes/Silver’s Serenade/Serenade for Horace/Blue Note/2017

Alex Goodman/Welcome to New York/Second Act/LYTE Records/2017

Terry Gibbs/The Shadow of Your Smile/92 Years Young/Whaling City Sound/2017

Jaco Pastorius/Bluesette/Truth, Liberty & Soul/Resonance/2017

Typhanie Monique/Don’t Get Around Much Anymore/Call It Magic/Dot Time Records/2017

Steve Davis/Farewell, Brother/Think Ahead/Smoke Session/2017

Leigh Pilzer/Duel At Dawn/Strunkin’/LPM/2016

Tom Rizzo/Living For The City/Day and Night/Origin/2017

Yoko Miwa Trio/After You/Pathways/Ocean Blue Tear Music/2017

HOUR # 2

Theo Hill/The Phoenix/Promethean/Posi-Tone/20`17

Sweet Lou Olutosin/Don’t Forget To Remember/Meet Me At The Crossroads/Sweet Lu Records/2017

Akiko Tsuruga/The Lady Is A Tramp/So Cute, So Bad/AT Records/2017

Brent Laidler/Law Of Attraction/No Matter Where Noir/BLM/2017

Mats Holmquist/A Quick Ride In A Jazz Mobile/Big Band Minimalism/MaMa/2017

Joris Teepe-Don Braden/We take No Prisoners/Conversations/Creative Perspective Music/2016

Larry Newcomb Quartet/Peace/Living Tribute/Essential Messenger/2017

Mark Winkler/They Can’s Take That Away From Me/The Company I Keep/MWM/2017

Roxy Cross/Endless Cycle/Chasing The Unicorn/Posi-Tone/2017

John Barron/As With All Things/Moods/JBM/2017

Johnny De Francesco/Every Day I Have The Blues/Live @ The Regal/Ton a’ Chopps Records/2017

Scott Routenberg Trio/Seven Shooting Stars/Every End Is A Beginning/Summit/2017

SO MUCH MUSIC…………SO LITTLE TIME

MRJAZZ 138 June 18th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows