1967

Get in your time machine. We’re going way back to 1967 – the Summer of Love and I might add an incredible year for rock ‘n’ roll. We’ll play about 32 tracks from records featured in Robert Christgau’s list of the 40 Essential Records of 1967.

The Haberdasher – in his school photo circa ’67

Haberdasher 106 June 19th, 2017

