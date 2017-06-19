Lost Music Saloon: June 19, 2017: 5:00-7:00 p.m: 13th Anniversary Show!

Welcome to the 13th Anniversary edition of the Lost Music Saloon! The very first Lost Music Saloon show went out over WRIR’s webstream (back before we were even on the air) on June 18, 2004. I had never done any radio of any kind before, but had recently moved to the Richmond area and was looking to try something new. I pitched a program to then-brand-new WRIR that centered around alternative-country music, but included roots rock, modern folk, singer-songwriters, and bits of blues, Tex-Mex, Irish & all things twang. The Lost Music Saloon first began airing on Friday evenings, but soon thereafter I agreed to move my show to Mondays from 5:00-7:00 p.m. when the station started putting together a “Roots Music Monday” line-up of shows. And Monday is where the Saloon has remained for the 13 years since.

As my way of marking that 13th anniversary, I’m re-creating my very first show done back in 2004 for your enjoyment today. Thanks for listening, and for helping WRIR become the truly independent, non-commercial, community radio success story that it is today.

Lost Music Saloon: PLAYLIST: June 19, 2017: 13th Anniversary Show!

01) Backsliders: Throwin’ Rocks at the Moon: Throwin’ Rocks at the Moon/Mammoth

02) Old 97’s (duet with Exene Cervenka): Four Leaf Clover: Too Far To Care/Elektra

03) Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers: Jack vs. Jose: Honky Tonk Union/ Emma Java

04) Scott Miller: Dear Sarah: Thus Always To Tyrants/Sugar Hill

05) Highwaymen: The Road Goes On Forever: Road Goes On Forever/ Liberty

06) Steve Earle: Billy and Bonnie: I Feel Alright/WB

07) Loretta Lynn (duet with Jack White): Portland, Oregon: Van Lear Rose/Interscope

08) Robbie Fulks (duet with Kelly Willis): Parallel Bars: Very Best Of Robbie Fulks/Bloodshot

09) Beaver Nelson: Landed In the Mud: The Last Hurrah/Freedom

10) Joe Ely: Gallo Del Cielo: Letter to Laredo/MCA

11) Son Volt: Tear-Stained Eye: Trace/WB

12) Wilco: Box Full of Letters: A.M./Sire

13) Whiskeytown: Houses On the Hill: Strangers Almanac/Outpost

14) Ray Charles: 3/4 Time: Complete C&W Recordings/Rhino

15) Ray Charles (w/Hank Williams, Jr.): Two Old Cats Like Us: Complete C&W Recordings/Rhino

16) Ted Hawkins: There Stands the Glass: Next Hundred Years/Geffen

17) Cornershop: Good to be on the Road Back Home: When I Was Born For the 7th Time/Luaka Bop

18) Jimmie Dale Gilmore: Just a Wave: Spinning Around the Sun/Elektra

19) Colin Gilmore: Good Times Stay: The Day The World Stopped/ Squirm

20) Billy Joe Shaver: Blood Is Thicker Than Water: Earth Rolls On/New West

21) Continental Drifters: Matty Groves: Listen, Listen/Blue Rose

22) Terry Allen: After the Fall: Human Remains/Sugar Hill

23) Terry Allen: Ain’t No Top 40 Song: Salivation/Sugar Hill

24) Yayhoos: What Are We Waiting For: Fear Not the Obvious/Bloodshot

25) Marlee MacLeod: Mata Hari Dress: Vertigo/TRG

26) Lyle Lovett: Give Back My Heart: Pontiac/MCA

27) Mark Germino: Rex Bob Lowenstein: Radartown/BMG

Closer:

The Gourds: Steeple Full of Swallows: Noble Creatures

