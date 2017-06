Tuesday Morning Blend: C U B A + B I R T H D A Y!

Hola Richmond! I just got back from Cuba and I have lots of wonderful music to share. PLUS it’s my BIRTHDAY so I’ll be playing some of my general faves, that aren’t in Spanish.

GIMME A CALL OK? 804 649 9737. 🙂

Set list below- click “Read More”!

Playlist:

DJ Lylas 94 June 20th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows

Tags: birthday, cuba