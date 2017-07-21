Friday Morning Breakfast Blend — Postcard from the Best State

Yeah, it’s not VA, sorry. If I could put Richmond right next to Raleigh (you know what, just replace Raleigh, no one likes it that much anyway), then the world would be perfect. Maybe drag the mountains a little closer, and put the coast right on the eastern edge of the city. Heaven. Anyway, sooo much great music comes out of NC that I thought it needed it’s own show. There’s quite a bit of twangy Folk and Blues of course, but also some classics from the Chapel Hill indy rock scene and similar ilk, and some fantastic hiphop. I’m happy to be back(!), had a great trip, and next week I’m going to bring some of the best of Detroit and Chicago.

Much Love,

Princess Beet Farmer

Playlist:

beets 170 July 21st, 2017

Posted In: Music, Music Shows