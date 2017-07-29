Rev. Noah here to give you the story of JG Thirlwell AKA Jim Thirlwell AKA Jim Foetus AKA Clint Ruin AKA Frank Want…
Rev. Noah 90 July 29th, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
Wow what a coinkydink! You might also like:
“Half Mute Revisited” “What Use?” – Foetus (somewhere on teh interwebs) He did a great job. A very gifted artist.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Current [email protected]*
Leave this field empty
1621 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia, VA 23220
Main: 804.622.WRIR (9747)
Studio: 804.649.9737
Fax: 804.622.1436
P.O. Box 4787, Richmond, VA 23220
[email protected]
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Wow what a coinkydink! You might also like:
“Half Mute Revisited” “What Use?” – Foetus (somewhere on teh interwebs) He did a great job. A very gifted artist.