Wednesday Breakfast Blend: Women’s Voices

This Saturday, WRIR opens its doors for our Women in Audio event. It’s free, but you’ll need to register to attend! Find out more here. Today, my show is all women, in honor of OUR voices.

Playlist:

119 August 9th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows

View comments

One Comment

  • David Knight says:
    August 10, 2017 at 11:52 am

    I enjoyed hearing “Want Ads”, by Honey Cone. Thanks for spinning it. Used to hear it on my Panasonic transistor radio on WABC when I was a kid in Jersey.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WRIR 97.3 fm Richmond Independent Radio

Broadcasting From

1621 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia, VA 23220

Phone

Main: 804.622.WRIR (9747)

Studio: 804.649.9737

Fax: 804.622.1436

Mail to

P.O. Box 4787, Richmond, VA 23220

Email

[email protected]

Social Media

Twitter Facebook Instagram