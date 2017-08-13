PLAYLIST FOR THE SUNDAY MORNING JAZZ SHOW FOR 8/13/2017

Mr. Jazz back @ ya for another Sunday morning with some great new music. Enjoy.

HOUR # 1

Ed Neumeister/DEliberation/Wake Up Call/MeistroMusic/2017

Audrey OchoaLow Interest Rate/After Thought/Chronograph Records/2017

Douye/Mood Indigo/Daddy Said So/Groove Note?2017

Tom Kohl/Carbonesque/Dances with the Sun/TKM/2016

Craig Fraedrich/All Through the Night/All Through the Night/Summit/2017

Russell Malone/Flowers For Emmett Till/Time For The Dancers/High Note/2017

Ron Reid/Battle Mamselle/Precious Metals/Urbane Jazz Recordings/2016

Roderick Paulin/San Souci/Slow But Steady/RPJC/2017

John Pizzarelli/Dindi/Sinatra & Jobim @ 50/Concord/2017

Ron Francis Blake/With Deductions/Assimilation/HSH/2017

Andy Adamson Quintet/Transparent Dream/First Light/Andros Records/2017

Jen Siukola/The Homp Romp/Lighthouse Reverie/JSM//2017

Kurt Elling/Los Angeles/The Passion of Charlie Parker/Impulse/2017

Miles Donahue/The Bug/The Bug/Whaling City Sound/2017

The Liberstion Music Collective/Kent State/Rebel Portraiture/Ad Astrum/2017

Spike Wilner Trio/Sweet Georgia Brown/Odalisque/Cellar Live/2017

HOUR # 2

Charles Lloyd New Quartet/Passin’ Thru/Passin’ Thru/Blue Note/2017

Hiroe Sekine/Tidanu Hikari/One World One Sun/Sony/2017

Bruce Jackson/Blackout/Just Left of Center/Southpaw/2016

Pete Malinverni/People Get Ready/Saranac Records/2017

Hyeseon Hong Jazz Orchestra/Disappearing Foam/EE-YA-GI/MAMA/2017

Erroll Rackipov Group/Todora/Distant Dreams/OA2/2017

Farnell Newton/Road To The South/Back To Earth/Posi-Tone/2017

Brian Landrus Orchestra/The Warrior/Generations/BlueLand Records/2017

Laura Ainsworth/A Little Jive Is Good For You/New Vintage/Eclectus Records/2017

SO MUCH MUSIC……SO LITTLE TIME

MRJAZZ 138 August 13th, 2017

Playlist:

