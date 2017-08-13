Mr. Jazz back @ ya for another Sunday morning with some great new music. Enjoy.
HOUR # 1
Ed Neumeister/DEliberation/Wake Up Call/MeistroMusic/2017
Audrey OchoaLow Interest Rate/After Thought/Chronograph Records/2017
Douye/Mood Indigo/Daddy Said So/Groove Note?2017
Tom Kohl/Carbonesque/Dances with the Sun/TKM/2016
Craig Fraedrich/All Through the Night/All Through the Night/Summit/2017
Russell Malone/Flowers For Emmett Till/Time For The Dancers/High Note/2017
Ron Reid/Battle Mamselle/Precious Metals/Urbane Jazz Recordings/2016
Roderick Paulin/San Souci/Slow But Steady/RPJC/2017
John Pizzarelli/Dindi/Sinatra & Jobim @ 50/Concord/2017
Ron Francis Blake/With Deductions/Assimilation/HSH/2017
Andy Adamson Quintet/Transparent Dream/First Light/Andros Records/2017
Jen Siukola/The Homp Romp/Lighthouse Reverie/JSM//2017
Kurt Elling/Los Angeles/The Passion of Charlie Parker/Impulse/2017
Miles Donahue/The Bug/The Bug/Whaling City Sound/2017
The Liberstion Music Collective/Kent State/Rebel Portraiture/Ad Astrum/2017
Spike Wilner Trio/Sweet Georgia Brown/Odalisque/Cellar Live/2017
HOUR # 2
Charles Lloyd New Quartet/Passin’ Thru/Passin’ Thru/Blue Note/2017
Hiroe Sekine/Tidanu Hikari/One World One Sun/Sony/2017
Bruce Jackson/Blackout/Just Left of Center/Southpaw/2016
Pete Malinverni/People Get Ready/Saranac Records/2017
Hyeseon Hong Jazz Orchestra/Disappearing Foam/EE-YA-GI/MAMA/2017
Erroll Rackipov Group/Todora/Distant Dreams/OA2/2017
Farnell Newton/Road To The South/Back To Earth/Posi-Tone/2017
Brian Landrus Orchestra/The Warrior/Generations/BlueLand Records/2017
Laura Ainsworth/A Little Jive Is Good For You/New Vintage/Eclectus Records/2017
SO MUCH MUSIC……SO LITTLE TIME
MRJAZZ 138 August 13th, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
Thank you for playing the album! 🙂