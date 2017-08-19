Children of the Night: Lockn’ Festival Preview 2017

Tonight we’ll be previewing this year’s Lockn’ Festival, sticking to bands on the bottom the bill. These are newer and up-and-coming bands including the Rockn’ for Lockn’ contest winners, which were Virginia bands who won 2 battle of the bands competitions to play at Lockn’ this year. We’ll have songs from Los Colognes, Midnight North, Tauk, Hiss Golden Messenger, Hot Tuna, Govt’ Mule w/Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Marcus King Band, The Record Company, Blackberry Smoke, Umphrey’s McGee and more.



Playlist:

