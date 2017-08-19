Me and Avery discuss the Charlottesville situation. It gets a little heat but makes for good discussion.
Tidal Playlist: https://tidal.com/playlist/4aee1902-3b10-474d-a3bc-12d576bad2d3
AndersonHayes 92 August 19th, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
Thank you for the show! I came upon it closer to the end but there was really great commentary on Colin Kapernick. I agree with the sentiment about the NFL being concerned about flags and dogs, not black folx getting murdered in the streets. #priorities.
Great music as well! Keep up the good work!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Current [email protected]*
Leave this field empty
1621 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia, VA 23220
Main: 804.622.WRIR (9747)
Studio: 804.649.9737
Fax: 804.622.1436
P.O. Box 4787, Richmond, VA 23220
[email protected]
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Thank you for the show! I came upon it closer to the end but there was really great commentary on Colin Kapernick. I agree with the sentiment about the NFL being concerned about flags and dogs, not black folx getting murdered in the streets. #priorities.
Great music as well! Keep up the good work!