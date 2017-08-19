Let’s Talk About Charlottesville

Me and Avery discuss the Charlottesville situation. It gets a little heat but makes for good discussion.

Tidal Playlist: https://tidal.com/playlist/4aee1902-3b10-474d-a3bc-12d576bad2d3

Playlist:

92 August 19th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows

  • Stacey Randolph says:
    August 19, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Thank you for the show! I came upon it closer to the end but there was really great commentary on Colin Kapernick. I agree with the sentiment about the NFL being concerned about flags and dogs, not black folx getting murdered in the streets. #priorities.

    Great music as well! Keep up the good work!

