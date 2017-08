The Paul’s Boutique Show: August 19, 2017, Apocalyptic Soul Music

This morning I’ll be playing a show of Apocalyptic Soul and Jazz Music – songs of righteous anger, lament, judgement, spiritual longing, fear and trembling, fire and brimstone, and hopefully some uplift, too. 11 am-1 pm.

Playlist:

djpaulg 131 August 19th, 2017

