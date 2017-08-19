Rank Artist Album Label

1 Nine Inch Nails Add Violence – EP The Null Corporation

2 Meklit When the People Move, the Music Moves Too Six Degrees

3 The Horrors V Wolftone/Caroline

4 Lobo Marino The Mulberry House self-released

5 Amber Cross Savage on the Downhill self-released

6 The Wimps Reel Whirl Trrrash

7 The Milkstains Punch the Sky Trrrash

8 Toxic Moxie Nobody’s Baby – Single self-released

9 Chastity Belt I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone Hardly Art

10 Saint Etienne Home Counties Heavenly / PIAS

11 Professor Wouassa Grow Yes Yes! Matasuna

12 Beth Ditto Fake Sugar Virgin

13 Ex Eye Ex Eye Relapse

14 Dead Cross Dead Cross Ipecac

15 Downtown Boys Cost of Living Dance-Rock

16 Saw Black Azalea Days Crystal Pistol

17 Ben FM, Fan Ran, and Swerve 360 American Music Gritty City

18 Big Kahuna Og & Graymatter Scooby Snax Mutant Academy

19 Charmer Winner’s Curse – EP self-released

20 Murphy’s Kids Time Dilation self-released

21 Big Baby Sour Patch – EP EggHunt

22 The Southern Belles In the Middle of the Night self-released

23 DJ Harrison HazyMoods Stones Throw

24 Centerfolds Bad Heaven CI

25 Kelley Stoltz Que Aura Castle Face

26 Old Salt Union Old Salt Union Compass

27 Eddie Berman Before the Bridge Nettwerk

28 Trailer Trash Tracys Althaea Double Six

29 The Bombay Royale Run Kitty Run HopeStreet