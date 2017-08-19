Top 30 new albums for week ending Aug 18

Rank Artist Album Label
1 Nine Inch Nails Add Violence – EP The Null Corporation
2 Meklit When the People Move, the Music Moves Too Six Degrees
3 The Horrors V Wolftone/Caroline
4 Lobo Marino The Mulberry House self-released
5 Amber Cross Savage on the Downhill self-released
6 The Wimps Reel Whirl Trrrash
7 The Milkstains Punch the Sky Trrrash
8 Toxic Moxie Nobody’s Baby – Single self-released
9 Chastity Belt I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone Hardly Art
10 Saint Etienne Home Counties Heavenly / PIAS
11 Professor Wouassa Grow Yes Yes! Matasuna
12 Beth Ditto Fake Sugar Virgin
13 Ex Eye Ex Eye Relapse
14 Dead Cross Dead Cross Ipecac
15 Downtown Boys Cost of Living Dance-Rock
16 Saw Black Azalea Days Crystal Pistol
17 Ben FM, Fan Ran, and Swerve 360 American Music Gritty City
18 Big Kahuna Og & Graymatter Scooby Snax Mutant Academy
19 Charmer Winner’s Curse – EP self-released
20 Murphy’s Kids Time Dilation self-released
21 Big Baby Sour Patch – EP EggHunt
22 The Southern Belles In the Middle of the Night self-released
23 DJ Harrison HazyMoods Stones Throw
24 Centerfolds Bad Heaven CI
25 Kelley Stoltz Que Aura Castle Face
26 Old Salt Union Old Salt Union Compass
27 Eddie Berman Before the Bridge Nettwerk
28 Trailer Trash Tracys Althaea Double Six
29 The Bombay Royale Run Kitty Run HopeStreet
30 Lilly Hiatt Trinity Lane New West

New Recordings Added:

7 August 19th, 2017

Playlist:

    Posted In: Charts

    Tags: , , , ,

    View comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    WRIR 97.3 fm Richmond Independent Radio

    Broadcasting From

    1621 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia, VA 23220

    Phone

    Main: 804.622.WRIR (9747)

    Studio: 804.649.9737

    Fax: 804.622.1436

    Mail to

    P.O. Box 4787, Richmond, VA 23220

    Email

    [email protected]

    Social Media

    Twitter Facebook Instagram