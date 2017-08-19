|Rank
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|1
|Nine Inch Nails
|Add Violence – EP
|The Null Corporation
|2
|Meklit
|When the People Move, the Music Moves Too
|Six Degrees
|3
|The Horrors
|V
|Wolftone/Caroline
|4
|Lobo Marino
|The Mulberry House
|self-released
|5
|Amber Cross
|Savage on the Downhill
|self-released
|6
|The Wimps
|Reel Whirl
|Trrrash
|7
|The Milkstains
|Punch the Sky
|Trrrash
|8
|Toxic Moxie
|Nobody’s Baby – Single
|self-released
|9
|Chastity Belt
|I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone
|Hardly Art
|10
|Saint Etienne
|Home Counties
|Heavenly / PIAS
|11
|Professor Wouassa
|Grow Yes Yes!
|Matasuna
|12
|Beth Ditto
|Fake Sugar
|Virgin
|13
|Ex Eye
|Ex Eye
|Relapse
|14
|Dead Cross
|Dead Cross
|Ipecac
|15
|Downtown Boys
|Cost of Living
|Dance-Rock
|16
|Saw Black
|Azalea Days
|Crystal Pistol
|17
|Ben FM, Fan Ran, and Swerve 360
|American Music
|Gritty City
|18
|Big Kahuna Og & Graymatter
|Scooby Snax
|Mutant Academy
|19
|Charmer
|Winner’s Curse – EP
|self-released
|20
|Murphy’s Kids
|Time Dilation
|self-released
|21
|Big Baby
|Sour Patch – EP
|EggHunt
|22
|The Southern Belles
|In the Middle of the Night
|self-released
|23
|DJ Harrison
|HazyMoods
|Stones Throw
|24
|Centerfolds
|Bad Heaven
|CI
|25
|Kelley Stoltz
|Que Aura
|Castle Face
|26
|Old Salt Union
|Old Salt Union
|Compass
|27
|Eddie Berman
|Before the Bridge
|Nettwerk
|28
|Trailer Trash Tracys
|Althaea
|Double Six
|29
|The Bombay Royale
|Run Kitty Run
|HopeStreet
|30
|Lilly Hiatt
|Trinity Lane
|New West
Anna C. 7 August 19th, 2017
Tags: Amber Cross, Lobo Marino, Meklit, Nine Inch Nails, The Horrors
