We Are One

Good morning,

Welcome to your weekend! We made it through another week and can now celebrate the weekend. Today’s show is to honor all the peaceful loving people who stood up against the brutality in Charlottesville. May love and commonsense return to humanity.

To all those injured, may each of you heal quickly and completely. May Heather Heyer journey home, and may her family and friends be comforted through these very tough times. My prayers and blessings continue to go out and up for them.

Events this Fall

The Gathering – October 21-22, 2017 or enter – http://harvestgathering.org/index.html.

Walk in Peace,

Tall Feathers

Playlist:

132 August 19th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

View comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WRIR 97.3 fm Richmond Independent Radio

Broadcasting From

1621 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia, VA 23220

Phone

Main: 804.622.WRIR (9747)

Studio: 804.649.9737

Fax: 804.622.1436

Mail to

P.O. Box 4787, Richmond, VA 23220

Email

[email protected]

Social Media

Twitter Facebook Instagram