Welcome to your weekend! We made it through another week and can now celebrate the weekend. Today’s show is to honor all the peaceful loving people who stood up against the brutality in Charlottesville. May love and commonsense return to humanity.

To all those injured, may each of you heal quickly and completely. May Heather Heyer journey home, and may her family and friends be comforted through these very tough times. My prayers and blessings continue to go out and up for them.

Events this Fall

The Gathering – October 21-22, 2017 or enter – http://harvestgathering.org/index.html.

