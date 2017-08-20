My, how time does fly when you’re having fun. Next thing you know it;ll be Christmas. Enjoy the Music while you can.
BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: John Clayton, Art & Addison Farmer, Count Basie, Raul De Souza, Bobby Watson, Martial Solal, Wayne Shorter, Pat Martino,
Branford Marsalis, Frank Rosolino and Jimmy Rushing..
HOUR # 1
Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996
Mark Whitfield/Jackie-ing/Live & Uncut/Chesky/2017
Harold Mabern/The iron Man/To Love and Be Loved/Smoke Sessions/2017
Cyrus Chestnut/Rhythm -A- Ning/There’s A Sweet, Sweet Spirit/High Note/2017
John Vanore/Blues and the Abstract Truth/Stolen Moments/Accoustical Concepts/2017
Gerald Cannon/How My Heart Sings/Combinations/Woodneck Records/2017
Russell Malone/Flowers for Emmett Till/Time For The Dancers/High Note/2017
Steps Ahead/Trains/Steppin’ Out/Sunnyside/2017
Charles Lloyd/Shiva prayer/Passin’ Thru/Blue Note/ 2017
HOUR # 2
Jen Siukola/Bog Walking/Lighthouse Reverie/JSM/2017
Mauricio De Souza/Fotografia/Trajetorias/Pitoca Music/2016
Hyeseon Hong Jazz Orchestra/Love Song/EE-YA-GI/MAMA/2017
Carol Welsman/Besame Mucho/For You/Welcar Music/2017
John Beasley/Evidence/MONK ‘estra vol 2/Mack Avenue/2017
The Liberation Music Collective/An Afterlife for Noxolo Nogwaza/Rebel Portraiture/Astrum Records/2017
Miles Donahue/Clifford/The Bug/Whaling City Sound/2017
Laura Ainsworth/Where Did The Magic Go?/New Vintage/Eclectus Records/2017
Pete Malinverni/Wade In The Water/Heaven/Saranac Records/2017
