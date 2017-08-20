PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 8/20/2017

My, how time does fly when you’re having fun. Next thing you know it;ll be Christmas. Enjoy the Music while you can.

BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: John Clayton, Art & Addison Farmer, Count Basie, Raul De Souza, Bobby Watson, Martial Solal, Wayne Shorter, Pat Martino,

Branford Marsalis, Frank Rosolino and Jimmy Rushing..

HOUR # 1

Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996

Mark Whitfield/Jackie-ing/Live & Uncut/Chesky/2017

Harold Mabern/The iron Man/To Love and Be Loved/Smoke Sessions/2017

Cyrus Chestnut/Rhythm -A- Ning/There’s A Sweet, Sweet Spirit/High Note/2017

John Vanore/Blues and the Abstract Truth/Stolen Moments/Accoustical Concepts/2017

Gerald Cannon/How My Heart Sings/Combinations/Woodneck Records/2017

Russell Malone/Flowers for Emmett Till/Time For The Dancers/High Note/2017

Steps Ahead/Trains/Steppin’ Out/Sunnyside/2017

Charles Lloyd/Shiva prayer/Passin’ Thru/Blue Note/ 2017

HOUR # 2

Jen Siukola/Bog Walking/Lighthouse Reverie/JSM/2017

Mauricio De Souza/Fotografia/Trajetorias/Pitoca Music/2016

Hyeseon Hong Jazz Orchestra/Love Song/EE-YA-GI/MAMA/2017

Carol Welsman/Besame Mucho/For You/Welcar Music/2017

John Beasley/Evidence/MONK ‘estra vol 2/Mack Avenue/2017

The Liberation Music Collective/An Afterlife for Noxolo Nogwaza/Rebel Portraiture/Astrum Records/2017

Miles Donahue/Clifford/The Bug/Whaling City Sound/2017

Laura Ainsworth/Where Did The Magic Go?/New Vintage/Eclectus Records/2017

Pete Malinverni/Wade In The Water/Heaven/Saranac Records/2017

SO MUCH MUSIC…………SO LITTLE TIME

MRJAZZ 138 August 20th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows