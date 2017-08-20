PLAYLIST FOR THE SUNDAY MORNING JAZZ SHOW FOR 8/20/2017

Mr. Jazz in for Sean this morning while he passifies Otter James Lovelace his new Son. Congratulations. Mucho Music for you to start your day off on the right Note !

HOUR # 1

Paul Jones/Centre in the Woods/Clean/Outside Music/2017
Farnell Newton/Back to Earth/Back to Earth/Posi-Tone/2017
Madeleine Peyroux/Meet Charlie Parker/The Passion of Charlie Parker/Impulse/2017
Ron Francis Blake/You And Me Bess/Assimilation/HiSpeedHorns/2017
Josiah Woodson/Air/Suite Elemental/Truth Evolution Recordings/2017
Pauline Jean/Rev Pauline/Nwayo/PJM/2016
Triocity/Invitation/I Believe In You/Origin/2017
Laszlo Gardony/Georgia On My Mind/Serious Play/Sunnyside/2017
Brian Landrus Orchestra/Jeru Concerto Mvt.4/Generations/Blueland Records/2017
Andrew Scott Quartet/The Brightest Minute/The Brightest Minute/Cellar Live/2017
Jim Gailloreto/The Peacocks/The Pythiad/Origin Classical/2017
Jane Ira Bloom/Emily & Her Atoms/Wild Lines/Outline/2017
Kelly Gray/Don’t Explain/Rendering/Grr8 Records/2017

HOUR # 2

George Freeman/Summer Wind/90 Going on Amazing/BluJazz/2017
Ken Wiley/Fresh Grass/Urban Horn Project/Krug Park Music/2017
Diego Barber/Dilar River/One Minute Later/Sunnyside/2017
Dave Kline Band/Castilian Boogie/Shifting Borders/DKM/2017
Unhinged Sextet/The Swinger and the Saint/Don’t Blink/OA2/2017
Romero Lubambo/Dipper Mouth/Sampa/Sunnyside/2017
Hinda Hoffman/Who Will The Next Fool Be/Driftin’ at the Lake/HHM/2017
Francesco Buzzuro-Richard Smith/Spain/One World,Two Guitars/INDY/2017
Patrick Butler/F Sharp Major Stew/Sonic Stew/M.m.o.s. Music/2017
Katie Thiroux/Brotherhood of Man/Off Beat/Capri Records/2017
Ron Reid/Village Vibz/Precious Metals/Urbane Jazz Recordings/2017

SO MUCH MUSIC…………SO LITTLE TIME
Reply Reply All Forward

138 August 20th, 2017

Playlist:

    Posted In: Music Shows

    View comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    WRIR 97.3 fm Richmond Independent Radio

    Broadcasting From

    1621 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia, VA 23220

    Phone

    Main: 804.622.WRIR (9747)

    Studio: 804.649.9737

    Fax: 804.622.1436

    Mail to

    P.O. Box 4787, Richmond, VA 23220

    Email

    [email protected]

    Social Media

    Twitter Facebook Instagram