PLAYLIST FOR THE SUNDAY MORNING JAZZ SHOW FOR 8/20/2017

Mr. Jazz in for Sean this morning while he passifies Otter James Lovelace his new Son. Congratulations. Mucho Music for you to start your day off on the right Note !

HOUR # 1

Paul Jones/Centre in the Woods/Clean/Outside Music/2017

Farnell Newton/Back to Earth/Back to Earth/Posi-Tone/2017

Madeleine Peyroux/Meet Charlie Parker/The Passion of Charlie Parker/Impulse/2017

Ron Francis Blake/You And Me Bess/Assimilation/HiSpeedHorns/2017

Josiah Woodson/Air/Suite Elemental/Truth Evolution Recordings/2017

Pauline Jean/Rev Pauline/Nwayo/PJM/2016

Triocity/Invitation/I Believe In You/Origin/2017

Laszlo Gardony/Georgia On My Mind/Serious Play/Sunnyside/2017

Brian Landrus Orchestra/Jeru Concerto Mvt.4/Generations/Blueland Records/2017

Andrew Scott Quartet/The Brightest Minute/The Brightest Minute/Cellar Live/2017

Jim Gailloreto/The Peacocks/The Pythiad/Origin Classical/2017

Jane Ira Bloom/Emily & Her Atoms/Wild Lines/Outline/2017

Kelly Gray/Don’t Explain/Rendering/Grr8 Records/2017

HOUR # 2

George Freeman/Summer Wind/90 Going on Amazing/BluJazz/2017

Ken Wiley/Fresh Grass/Urban Horn Project/Krug Park Music/2017

Diego Barber/Dilar River/One Minute Later/Sunnyside/2017

Dave Kline Band/Castilian Boogie/Shifting Borders/DKM/2017

Unhinged Sextet/The Swinger and the Saint/Don’t Blink/OA2/2017

Romero Lubambo/Dipper Mouth/Sampa/Sunnyside/2017

Hinda Hoffman/Who Will The Next Fool Be/Driftin’ at the Lake/HHM/2017

Francesco Buzzuro-Richard Smith/Spain/One World,Two Guitars/INDY/2017

Patrick Butler/F Sharp Major Stew/Sonic Stew/M.m.o.s. Music/2017

Katie Thiroux/Brotherhood of Man/Off Beat/Capri Records/2017

Ron Reid/Village Vibz/Precious Metals/Urbane Jazz Recordings/2017

