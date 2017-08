LDH 7/21/17

DJ Talia tonight–We’re needing a little extra estrogen in the world so tonight’s show delivers songs about women and lifts up female artists. Beausoleil plays Richmond 9/1 at The Tin Pan. Allons danser! Thanks for tuning in! http://www.beausoleilmusic.com

Playlist:

Talia 136 August 21st, 2017

