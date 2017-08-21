Welcome to a special Eclipse Day 2017 edition of the Lost Music Saloon! Hope you had a chance to catch the partial eclipse we had here in the central Virginia area, or at least catch the total eclipse on TV. The Saloon pays heed to this rare celestial event with songs about the Sun & sunlight; the Moon & moonlight; darkness & shadows; and other songs appropriate to the occasion.
Lost Music Saloon: PLAYLIST: August 21, 2017: 5-7 p.m.: Songs For the Eclipse!
Spanic Boys: Sunshine
Steve Martin & Edie Brickell: Sun’s Gonna Shine
The Kinks: Sunny Afternoon
Courtyard Hounds: Sunshine
Pernice Brothers: There Goes the Sun
Eleanor Friedberger: (Tryin’ Not To) Stare at the Sun
ZZ Top: Cheap Sunglasses
Bruce Springsteen: Blinded By the Light
54-40: I Go Blind
Cory Brannan: C’mon Shadow
The Flatlanders: Shadow of the Moon
Baskery: The Shadow
Willodean: Oh Darkness
Saw Doctors: Share the Darkness
Blue Rodeo: In the Darkness
Carolyn Currie: Darkness
Josh Ritter: Long Shadows
Cat Stevens: Moonshadow (live)
King Harvest: Dancing in the Moonlight
Van Morrison: Moondance
Soundgarden: Black Hole Sun
Wilco: Black Moon
Ozomatli: Bad Moon Rising
Greg Laswell: The Killing Moon
Bill Withers: Ain’t No Sunshine
The Gourds: Everybody’s Missing the Sun
The Jayhawks: Waiting For the Sun
Weather Report: Nubian Sundance (excerpt)
Perry Ferrell: Here Comes the Sun (live)
The Derailers: The Sun is Shining on Me
Elizabeth Cook: Everyday Sunshine
Bobby Hebb: Sunny
Carly Simon: You’re So Vain
