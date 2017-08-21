Lost Music Saloon: PLAYLIST: August 21, 2017: 5-7 p.m.: Songs For the Eclipse!

Welcome to a special Eclipse Day 2017 edition of the Lost Music Saloon! Hope you had a chance to catch the partial eclipse we had here in the central Virginia area, or at least catch the total eclipse on TV. The Saloon pays heed to this rare celestial event with songs about the Sun & sunlight; the Moon & moonlight; darkness & shadows; and other songs appropriate to the occasion.

Spanic Boys: Sunshine
Steve Martin & Edie Brickell: Sun’s Gonna Shine
The Kinks: Sunny Afternoon
Courtyard Hounds: Sunshine

Pernice Brothers: There Goes the Sun
Eleanor Friedberger: (Tryin’ Not To) Stare at the Sun

ZZ Top: Cheap Sunglasses
Bruce Springsteen: Blinded By the Light
54-40: I Go Blind

Cory Brannan: C’mon Shadow
The Flatlanders: Shadow of the Moon
Baskery: The Shadow
Willodean: Oh Darkness

Saw Doctors: Share the Darkness
Blue Rodeo: In the Darkness
Carolyn Currie: Darkness
Josh Ritter: Long Shadows

Cat Stevens: Moonshadow (live)
King Harvest: Dancing in the Moonlight
Van Morrison: Moondance

Soundgarden: Black Hole Sun
Wilco: Black Moon
Ozomatli: Bad Moon Rising
Greg Laswell: The Killing Moon

Bill Withers: Ain’t No Sunshine
The Gourds: Everybody’s Missing the Sun
The Jayhawks: Waiting For the Sun

Weather Report: Nubian Sundance (excerpt)
Perry Ferrell: Here Comes the Sun (live)
The Derailers: The Sun is Shining on Me
Elizabeth Cook: Everyday Sunshine
Bobby Hebb: Sunny

Carly Simon: You’re So Vain

Garry, DJ
Lost Music Saloon
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond, Virginia
www.wrir.com

140 August 21st, 2017

Playlist:

