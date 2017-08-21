Lost Music Saloon: PLAYLIST: August 21, 2017: 5-7 p.m.: Songs For the Eclipse!

Welcome to a special Eclipse Day 2017 edition of the Lost Music Saloon! Hope you had a chance to catch the partial eclipse we had here in the central Virginia area, or at least catch the total eclipse on TV. The Saloon pays heed to this rare celestial event with songs about the Sun & sunlight; the Moon & moonlight; darkness & shadows; and other songs appropriate to the occasion.

Spanic Boys: Sunshine

Steve Martin & Edie Brickell: Sun’s Gonna Shine

The Kinks: Sunny Afternoon

Courtyard Hounds: Sunshine

Pernice Brothers: There Goes the Sun

Eleanor Friedberger: (Tryin’ Not To) Stare at the Sun

ZZ Top: Cheap Sunglasses

Bruce Springsteen: Blinded By the Light

54-40: I Go Blind

Cory Brannan: C’mon Shadow

The Flatlanders: Shadow of the Moon

Baskery: The Shadow

Willodean: Oh Darkness

Saw Doctors: Share the Darkness

Blue Rodeo: In the Darkness

Carolyn Currie: Darkness

Josh Ritter: Long Shadows

Cat Stevens: Moonshadow (live)

King Harvest: Dancing in the Moonlight

Van Morrison: Moondance

Soundgarden: Black Hole Sun

Wilco: Black Moon

Ozomatli: Bad Moon Rising

Greg Laswell: The Killing Moon

Bill Withers: Ain’t No Sunshine

The Gourds: Everybody’s Missing the Sun

The Jayhawks: Waiting For the Sun

Weather Report: Nubian Sundance (excerpt)

Perry Ferrell: Here Comes the Sun (live)

The Derailers: The Sun is Shining on Me

Elizabeth Cook: Everyday Sunshine

Bobby Hebb: Sunny

Carly Simon: You’re So Vain

