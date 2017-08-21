Power In The Darkness

Hey Listeners,

It’s an eclipse show. Songs about the sun and the moon and darkness and light. In light of the tragic and sickening events in Charlottesville (my home away from home and one of my most favorite places) recently the show is really my musical metaphor for good vs. evil. While I’m not an especially religious man I take comfort in the following:

2 Corinthians 4:6

For God, who said, “Light shall shine out of darkness,” is the One who has shone in our hearts to give the Light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Christ.

The Haberdasher

Playlist:

