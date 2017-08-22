Aug 22 – Big Thief and Grizzly Bear

I’ll be starting off the first hour with singer/songwriters centered on Big Thief then playing tracks from Grizzly Bear’s latest in the second hour. Tune in for new music from Julien Baker, Iron & Wine, Kelley Stoltz, Radiator Hospital and much more.

Playlist:

86 August 22nd, 2017

  • Carl says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    actually, it was Waxahatchee “Recite Remorse”

  • Carl says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    sometimes i just sit in my car listening to WRIR, i know i was going somewhere but I can’t get out of the car. because that song has me transfixed…. happened when i heard that Big Thief song just now… and it quite often turns out that it’s your show i’m listening to…. THANKS dereksunshine!

