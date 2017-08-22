Tuesday Morning Breakfast Blend: SECRET Morning BONUS Blend

So DJ Lylas is all to blame for this one. Letting Noah Page into the radio station FIRST thing in the morning. In fact, you guys, Noah Page is really all her fault in general. She scraped that dude up out of the grosser corners of the internet, plopped him down to sizzle and melt right on those 3,000,000,000 hertz radio waves like, “Here’s this, ya jerks,” and GOSH we’ve been totally weirded out by the whole thing every since. So tell her how you feel about it!

J/K Noah Page is GREAT! And today he’s got your breakfast! Running around the living room with it, taking little bites as he goes. Can you catch him before he eats it all? It’s a game! Wait, where’d he go? Did you lose him?

Just follow the sound of your jingling keys (weren’t you wondering where those were?) as he prances around the yard with the, singing the song He just made up about hurrying up and getting to work. What a FUN day this is ALREADY turning out to be, right?!

Anyway, yeah: this is the same Noah Page from Secret Bonus Level. In case you don’t know about it: Secret Bonus Level is another show on WRIR. And it’s CRAZY. You’ll love it. It’s a rap show. A cypher, really. Like Black Liquid’s show, except that ALSO have a live band playing live on the show that’s broadcast live every week LIVE so you’re hearing it LIVE while they’re playing it at the exact moment they’re plAYING IT AND THE RAP IS GOOD AND THE MUSIC IS GOOD AND IT’S A LIVE BAND AND IT’S LIIIIIVE.

Noah Page played some of that on today’s Breakfast Blend. And he played a ton of other stuff too! You know him. Always playing stuff. Always swallowing your keys and throwing your breakfast around the living room. Oh wait, didn’t you need to go to work?

GOOD LUCK OUT THERE!

Playlist:

NoahPage 216 August 22nd, 2017

