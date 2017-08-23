The Church of the Ecstatic 8/22/17 – The Devil’s Blood

Kind of a dual theme tonight- discovered the band The Devil’s Blood, because Ghost wrote the lyrics “He Is” in tribute to TDB’s guitarist, Selim Lemouchi… and found so many inspirations for a show from this. So it’s basically going to be a bunch of hard-rocking psychedelic devil music, because YES??

I also had the pleasure of playing a tiefling bard in Dungeons & Dragons on Saturday, and ended up doing more research on the race – basically, they’re half-human creatures with literal DEVIL’S BLOOD in their veins. So that’s also totally influencing the theme of tonight!

Let me be your demonically-tinged bard for the evening!

Playlist:

