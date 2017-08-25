What the Fontaine?!: Domesticated Animals and Other Delights(8/25/17)

Phew... by ...Phew

I’m covering for Fontaine tonight! I’ll be featuring some new releases: Queens of the Stone Age made an album with Amy Winehouse/Bruno “Cappy Dreck” Mars super-producer Mark Ronson. The Liars are now a singular Liar as Angus Young makes a gloriously half-baked solo record under the moniker. EMA made an album that ISN’T about technology… just kidding, it’s about technology. I will also be spinning some of my latest finds in international releases that I bought in a ‘Treat yo self’ moment. -LJ

Playlist:

149 August 25th, 2017

