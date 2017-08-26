Children of the Night: Vampire Dogs

A bunch of songs about dogs in honor of National Dog Day (8/26) covering a bunch of different genres.

Playlist:

155 August 26th, 2017

Posted In: Music

View comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WRIR 97.3 fm Richmond Independent Radio

Broadcasting From

1621 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia, VA 23220

Phone

Main: 804.622.WRIR (9747)

Studio: 804.649.9737

Fax: 804.622.1436

Mail to

P.O. Box 4787, Richmond, VA 23220

Email

[email protected]

Social Media

Twitter Facebook Instagram