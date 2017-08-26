Good morning and welcome,
Thank you for tuning in this morning and making InterTribal a part of your Saturday morning routine. There is a new documentary out, it is called:
Awake, A Dream from Standing Rock.
Walk in Peace,
Tall Feathers
InterTribal 132 August 26th, 2017
