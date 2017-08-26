Top 30 new albums for week ending Aug 25

Rank Artist Album Label
1 Japanese Breakfast Soft Sounds From Another Planet Dead Oceans
2 Hamell on Trial Tackle Box New West Records
3 Big No Get Over Yourself self-released
4 Big Thief Capacity Saddle Creek
5 Brand New Science Fiction Procrastinate! Music Traitors
6 Chris Robinson Brotherhood Barefoot in the Head Silver Arrow Records
7 Downtown Boys Cost of Living Sub Pop
8 Gumming Gumming self-released
9 Julien Baker Turn Out the Lights Matador Records
10 Kelley Stoltz Que Aura Castle Face
11 LCD Soundsystem American Dream DFA Records/Columbia
12 Liars TFCF Mute
13 Lizz Wright Grace Concord Records
14 Murphy’s Kids Time Dilation self-released
15 Queens of the Stone Age Villains Matador
16 Saint Etienne Home Counties Heavenly Recordings
17 Waxahatchee Out in the Storm Merge
18 Big Baby Sour Patch – EP EggHunt
19 Minor Poet And How! EggHunt
20 VV Don’t Look At Me self-released
21 Vvuumm Trrrashcrystalradio Trrrash / Crystal Pistol
22 Benjamin Gibbard Bandwagonesque Atlantic / Canvasback / Turntable Kitchen
23 Cloakroom Time Well Relapse Records
24 David Nance Negative Boogie Ba Da Bing Records
25 Ema Exile in the Outer Ring City Slang
26 Girl Ray Earl Grey Moshi Moshi
27 Gordi Reservoir Liberation Music
28 Guantanamo Baywatch Desert Center Suicide Squeeze
29 This Is the Kit Moonshine Freeze Rough Trade
30 Trailer Trash Tracys Althaea Double Six Records

New Recordings Added:

7 August 26th, 2017

Playlist:

