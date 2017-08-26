|Rank
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|1
|Japanese Breakfast
|Soft Sounds From Another Planet
|Dead Oceans
|2
|Hamell on Trial
|Tackle Box
|New West Records
|3
|Big No
|Get Over Yourself
|self-released
|4
|Big Thief
|Capacity
|Saddle Creek
|5
|Brand New
|Science Fiction
|Procrastinate! Music Traitors
|6
|Chris Robinson Brotherhood
|Barefoot in the Head
|Silver Arrow Records
|7
|Downtown Boys
|Cost of Living
|Sub Pop
|8
|Gumming
|Gumming
|self-released
|9
|Julien Baker
|Turn Out the Lights
|Matador Records
|10
|Kelley Stoltz
|Que Aura
|Castle Face
|11
|LCD Soundsystem
|American Dream
|DFA Records/Columbia
|12
|Liars
|TFCF
|Mute
|13
|Lizz Wright
|Grace
|Concord Records
|14
|Murphy’s Kids
|Time Dilation
|self-released
|15
|Queens of the Stone Age
|Villains
|Matador
|16
|Saint Etienne
|Home Counties
|Heavenly Recordings
|17
|Waxahatchee
|Out in the Storm
|Merge
|18
|Big Baby
|Sour Patch – EP
|EggHunt
|19
|Minor Poet
|And How!
|EggHunt
|20
|VV
|Don’t Look At Me
|self-released
|21
|Vvuumm
|Trrrashcrystalradio
|Trrrash / Crystal Pistol
|22
|Benjamin Gibbard
|Bandwagonesque
|Atlantic / Canvasback / Turntable Kitchen
|23
|Cloakroom
|Time Well
|Relapse Records
|24
|David Nance
|Negative Boogie
|Ba Da Bing Records
|25
|Ema
|Exile in the Outer Ring
|City Slang
|26
|Girl Ray
|Earl Grey
|Moshi Moshi
|27
|Gordi
|Reservoir
|Liberation Music
|28
|Guantanamo Baywatch
|Desert Center
|Suicide Squeeze
|29
|This Is the Kit
|Moonshine Freeze
|Rough Trade
|30
|Trailer Trash Tracys
|Althaea
|Double Six Records
