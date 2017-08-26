Rank Artist Album Label

1 Japanese Breakfast Soft Sounds From Another Planet Dead Oceans

2 Hamell on Trial Tackle Box New West Records

3 Big No Get Over Yourself self-released

4 Big Thief Capacity Saddle Creek

5 Brand New Science Fiction Procrastinate! Music Traitors

6 Chris Robinson Brotherhood Barefoot in the Head Silver Arrow Records

7 Downtown Boys Cost of Living Sub Pop

8 Gumming Gumming self-released

9 Julien Baker Turn Out the Lights Matador Records

10 Kelley Stoltz Que Aura Castle Face

11 LCD Soundsystem American Dream DFA Records/Columbia

12 Liars TFCF Mute

13 Lizz Wright Grace Concord Records

14 Murphy’s Kids Time Dilation self-released

15 Queens of the Stone Age Villains Matador

16 Saint Etienne Home Counties Heavenly Recordings

17 Waxahatchee Out in the Storm Merge

18 Big Baby Sour Patch – EP EggHunt

19 Minor Poet And How! EggHunt

20 VV Don’t Look At Me self-released

21 Vvuumm Trrrashcrystalradio Trrrash / Crystal Pistol

22 Benjamin Gibbard Bandwagonesque Atlantic / Canvasback / Turntable Kitchen

23 Cloakroom Time Well Relapse Records

24 David Nance Negative Boogie Ba Da Bing Records

25 Ema Exile in the Outer Ring City Slang

26 Girl Ray Earl Grey Moshi Moshi

27 Gordi Reservoir Liberation Music

28 Guantanamo Baywatch Desert Center Suicide Squeeze

29 This Is the Kit Moonshine Freeze Rough Trade