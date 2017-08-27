Last Sunday in August . Time marches on. We’re rolling in with some great tunes for your Sunday enjoyment.
BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Lester Young, Sonny Sharrock, Malachi Favors, Kenny Drew, Charlie Parker, Dinah Washington, Bennie Maupin, Kenny
Dorham, Art Pepper, Gene Harris, Clifford Jordan, Horace Silver, Alice Coltrane and Wilton Felder,
HOUR # 1
Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996
Ralph Bowen/Cache Cache/Ralph Bowen/Posi-Tone/2017
Blue Prototype/Blue Prototype/Believe in Nothing/BPM/2017
Harold Mabern/So What/To Love and Be Loved/Smoke Sessions/2017
John Vanore/A Taste of Honey/Stolen Moments/Acoustical Concepts/2017
Matt Wilson/Soup/Honey and Salt/Palmetto Records/2017
Yelena Eckemoff Quintet/Picnic In The Oaks/In The Shadow of a Cloud/YEM/2017
Francesco Buzzurro-Richard Smith/Mambo Italiano/NoBozo Music/2016
Steps Ahead/Beruit/Steppin’ Out/Sunnyside/2017
Ben Allison/ Blowback/Layers of the City/Sonic Camera/2017
HOUR # 2
Jane Ira Bloom/Big Bill/Wild Lines/Outline/2017
Andrew Scott Quartet/Moody Blues/The Brightest Minute/Cellar Live/2017
Triocity/Cherokee/I Believe In You/Origin/2017
Melody Gardot/The King odf 52nd Street/The Passion of Charlie Parker/Impulse/2017
Brian Landrus Orchestra/Ruby/Generations/BlueLand Records/2017
George Freeman/Hit It/90 Going On Amazing/BluJazz/2017
Gerald Cannon/Darn That Dream/Combinations/Woodneck Records/2017
April and Randall/September in the Rain/ SOAR/Soaring Records/2017
Unhinged Sextet/Don’t Blink/Don’t Blink/OA2/2017
SO MUCH MUSIC…..SO LITTLE TIME
MRJAZZ 138 August 27th, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
Leave a Reply