PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 8/27/2017

Last Sunday in August . Time marches on. We’re rolling in with some great tunes for your Sunday enjoyment.

BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Lester Young, Sonny Sharrock, Malachi Favors, Kenny Drew, Charlie Parker, Dinah Washington, Bennie Maupin, Kenny

Dorham, Art Pepper, Gene Harris, Clifford Jordan, Horace Silver, Alice Coltrane and Wilton Felder,

HOUR # 1

Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996

Ralph Bowen/Cache Cache/Ralph Bowen/Posi-Tone/2017

Blue Prototype/Blue Prototype/Believe in Nothing/BPM/2017

Harold Mabern/So What/To Love and Be Loved/Smoke Sessions/2017

John Vanore/A Taste of Honey/Stolen Moments/Acoustical Concepts/2017

Matt Wilson/Soup/Honey and Salt/Palmetto Records/2017

Yelena Eckemoff Quintet/Picnic In The Oaks/In The Shadow of a Cloud/YEM/2017

Francesco Buzzurro-Richard Smith/Mambo Italiano/NoBozo Music/2016

Steps Ahead/Beruit/Steppin’ Out/Sunnyside/2017

Ben Allison/ Blowback/Layers of the City/Sonic Camera/2017

HOUR # 2

Jane Ira Bloom/Big Bill/Wild Lines/Outline/2017

Andrew Scott Quartet/Moody Blues/The Brightest Minute/Cellar Live/2017

Triocity/Cherokee/I Believe In You/Origin/2017

Melody Gardot/The King odf 52nd Street/The Passion of Charlie Parker/Impulse/2017

Brian Landrus Orchestra/Ruby/Generations/BlueLand Records/2017

George Freeman/Hit It/90 Going On Amazing/BluJazz/2017

Gerald Cannon/Darn That Dream/Combinations/Woodneck Records/2017

April and Randall/September in the Rain/ SOAR/Soaring Records/2017

Unhinged Sextet/Don’t Blink/Don’t Blink/OA2/2017

MRJAZZ 138 August 27th, 2017

